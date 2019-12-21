Alexis Stine, of Adel, was recently awarded the title of Iowa Miss United States Agriculture. Alexis is the 20-year-old daughter of Tom and Audrey Stine and the older sibling to her sister, Brianna.

She was raised on a feeder-to-finish hog farm and row crop operation in Adel. She is currently a junior at Iowa State University, where she is studying Animal Science with a minor in Agricultural Business to continue her family’s five-generation agricultural tradition. She plans to graduate in May of 2021.

She spent the past year representing Story County in the 2019 Miss United States Agriculture program, judging Story County 4-H Clover Kids projects, assisting with Farm Bureau programs, and making appearances at various events. Alexis is also an active member in Iowa State’s Block and Bridle Club, where she currently holds committee positions for the Spring Market Hog Show and the Proven to Win Pig Sale, and was recently a co-chair for their annual horse show.

Outside of school, Alexis is a member of the American Miniature Horse Registry and the American Shetland Pony Club and shows her horses each year at the Iowa State Fair. Her platform for her reign is entitled “Growing the Next Generation” and focuses on agricultural education for young children and families.

The Midwest Regional Miss United States Agriculture Pageant was held the weekend of Dec. 7 in Maryville, MO. Crowned titles claimed their ticket to compete at the 2020 National Pageant in Orlando, Florida.

“The idea behind the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant Program is to celebrate the agriculture industry and our local farmers all while promoting self-esteem, building strong leaders and awarding scholarships to encourage a continuous pursuit of education. As well as utilizing our vision: An advocacy program for women to teach and enhance the American Agriculture story,” State Director Holly Hatfield said.