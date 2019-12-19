Raccoon Valley Bank presented a check for $20,000 to Mike Wallace of the Dallas County Conservation Board on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The check, President and CEO Terry Nielsen said, represents the bank’s last portion of its $100,000 pledge for the connector trail project.

“Great cause, great project, we’re excited to be a part of it,” Nielsen said.

DCCB Director Wallace added that the Let’s Connect project is now over 80 percent funded, pending approval of a DOT grant that has been recommended.

“(We’ve) still got a ways to go yet, but it’s looking like some good numbers now,” Wallace said.

The nine-mile project will connect the Raccoon River Valley Trail and the High Trestle Trail, from Perry to Woodward. The first 1.5-mile section from Perry was completed in October of 2018.

The next phase of construction, Wallace said, will include the first mile out of Woodward. He added that the second phase will go out to bid in January.

Wallace appreciates receiving funds from organizations, individuals and businesses like Raccoon Valley Bank.

“We’re excited to get the connector trail project done, but we’re excited also to be a part of it,” Nielsen said.

Those interested in donating to the connector trail project can contact the Dallas County Conservation Board at 515-465-3577 or visit the Let’s Connect Dallas County website.