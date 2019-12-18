The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse.
The meeting will be preceded by a meeting of the Otoe County Board of Equalization at 8:25 a.m. in the same location.
