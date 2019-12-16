The Nebraska State Patrol is now able to release additional information regarding the crash that claimed three lives and left several others injured late Sunday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 80 near Greenwood at mile marker 422.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control in slick conditions, struck an eastbound Mini Cooper, entered the median, rolled, and entered the westbound lanes of traffic. It was then struck by a Honda Odyssey, which was traveling westbound. A westbound Ford F-150 was then involved in the crash.

Three occupants of the Trailblazer have passed away as a result of the crash. Domingo Pascual Velasquez, 19, of Lincoln, and Erica Rafael, 15, of Lincoln, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Heidy Diaz, 10, of Lincoln, was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she was later passed away.

A four-year-old passenger of the Trailblazer was also transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. The child has since been transferred to Children’s Hospital, but remains in critical condition.

The driver, Carlos Bernabe Escobar, 29, and front seat passenger, Carmelina Pascual Bernabe, 28, both of Lincoln, were transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha with non-life-threatening conditions. Bernade Escobar and Pascual Bernabe are parents of the youngest two children. The two older children are their niece and nephew.

Five occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Interstate 80 was closed for approximately five hours while rescue crews responded to and investigated the crash scene.

After preliminary investigation, troopers believe that the occupants of the Trailblazer were not wearing seat belts. All occupants of the other vehicles were wearing seat belts. The investigation remains ongoing.