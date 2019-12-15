On a recent blustery, cold Monday night, 26 people of all ages gathered at the Perry Library for its popular, monthly crafting night. Leading the sessions is Minburn library director Nicole Connick, who discovered the popularity of the classes four years ago when she began offering them in Minburn.

Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy said Nicole had been “raving about her crafting evenings in Minburn and how many people come.”

“I said ‘Well Nicole, do you want to come over here to Perry and do it?’ She said yes and I’m very fortunate that we get to offer the community a program that seems to be very popular,” Murphy said.

She gets to act like a hostess and attend the events while making the craft.

“It’s a win-win all the way around,” Murphy said

She added that Dallas County libraries collaborate together.

“I think we’re very supportive of each other,” Murphy said. “Ideas come from everywhere, no matter if you’re a really small community or a large community. It’s just sharing our ideas and seeing if it will work in our community.”

The craft event was just one example of the Minburn Library sharing their monthly craft idea with the Perry Library. “I think we all work from a premise of what we can do for our community,” Murphy said.

That ties into the Perry Public Library’s mission statement, “Connecting our residents with information, ideas and experiences to enrich lives and strengthen community.”

The craft event, Murphy said, is a way to have local community members enjoy a different experience together.

“People love to come and craft and get away for just an evening out,” she added.

The monthly craft events started in September. Murphy said they will continue the events as long as they are popular. She added that they seem to be popular with 26 adults at the most recent event on Monday, Dec. 9. The ribbon-wreath creation was the third event that the Stewart family —-Danene, Grace, Phoebe and Jayde Fellom—have attended. At the October and November events, they went home with wood pumpkins and “Thankful” signs.

In the fifth session, Jan. 13, participants will make bath salts. Preregistration at the Perry Public Library will include a $5 deposit to hold your spot. Murphy said the deposit will be given back to participants.

The craft events are free, though donations are accepted. For more information, call 515-465-3569.