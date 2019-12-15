FAIRFIELD — Maharishi University of Management has been renamed Maharishi International University, university president John Hagelin announced.

The name change is a return to the school’s original moniker. Maharishi International University was founded in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and moved to the former Parsons College in Fairfield in 1974.

Twenty-five years later, the name was changed to Maharishi University of Management, to reflect that the university offered BA, MBA and Ph.D. programs.

University officials said the original name reflects the university's demographics, with a student body representing 88 different countries and about 75 percent of students from countries outside the United States.

•••

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) recently announced that a local court reporter has earned the nationally recognized Registered Professional Reporter (RPR) certification.

Erin Johnson of Carthage, Illinois, an official court reporter for the Ninth Judicial District, has earned the certification, having demonstrated her ability to produce a high-quality verbatim record, according to NCRA — the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters.

Those who hold RPR credentials are among the top stenographic court reporters in the profession, and also embark on a path of lifetime learning with continuing education requirements.

To be recognized as a RPR, candidates must pass a written knowledge test on industry best practices and a skills test that combines a challenging threshold of both speed and accuracy.

•••

Klingner & Associates, P.C., with offices in Burlington, Pella, Galesburg, Illinois, Quincy, Illinois, Hannibal, Missouri, and Columbia, Missouri, announced that Evan Lueckenotto of Burlington has completed all examinations to become a licensed Certified Welding Inspector.

This exam covers aspects of welding properties, general information, code study, and inspection procedure. Licensure is required by certain regulatory agencies and organizations for structural steel visual weld inspections.

•••

J.D. Byrider, one of America’s largest used car dealerships and franchise systems, recognized President’s Award winners at its annual convention in Amelia Island, Florida.

The Burlington dealership located at 125 S. Roosevelt Ave., was among those receiving the award.

President’s Awards are given to locations based on store earnings, portfolio quality and customer service rankings.

Russ Larson and Jeff Lee of Davenport, who own the Burlington car lot and finance company, and their team also received the Franchisee of the Year award for successfully managing four or more franchise locations.

Larson operates seven stores in Iowa and Missouri, all ranked 11th or higher in dealership rankings, and has earned Franchise of the Year for 12 straight years.

Byrider began franchising locations 30 years ago.