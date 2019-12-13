The new Spurgeon Manor Assisted Living celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting event on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12 in Dallas Center. Decorated for the Christmas season, the event kicked off with guests enjoying various food and beverages while viewing different areas of the newly constructed building. Information on the new facility was also available, as visitors enjoyed music courtesy of musician, Mike Aceto.

“It has exceeded our expectations,” Spurgeon Manor Administrator Maureen Cahill said. “We are so glad to have this great turnout and the support we have had is overwhelming.”

Ground officially broke on the new assisted living building back in September 2018. Now, nearly 15 months later, Spurgeon’s new building includes 24 assisted living units, 16 efficiency units for (early) memory care, on-site salon, spa and exercise rooms and close proximity to the bike trail and the Des Moines Metro. The building is also staffed and secured 24 hours a day for the tenants safety.

“Today, all said, we have over 400 donors that helped us raise in pledges and cash over 3 million dollars,” Cahill said. “During the last 15 months, we’ve witnessed record rain, record snow, cold temperatures but that did not stop the 70-80 workers on some days that the Lord protected to keep us on track.”

The ceremony continued later in the evening with a prayer followed by a program hosted by Van Harden of 1040 WHO Radio. Attendees also heard from Cahill along with Harry Stine and a special vocal performance by local singer Simon Estes.

“I grew up here. My mother worked in this town before she was married. My aunt lived here. My grandmother was here in this facility as well as my mother and my aunts and uncles. We had a close connection to both this facility and the community,” Stine said.

The evening, then, concluded with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the official opening of the new assisted living facility.

Coming up, Spurgeon Manor is working to add to the already existing landscaping of their new building. The assisted living facility will also host an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 for those interested in learning more about the new facility.

“All of you, what you have done, you’re really following what God said to do is to take care of our loved ones,” Estes said. “May God continue to bless all of you and all of you who helped make this possible, especially my dear friend Harry. Thank you and God bless all of you.”