Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey and presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination, will hold a public rally on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Adel Family Fun Center. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Booker is kicking off his “Lead With Love” bus tour in Adel on Dec. 20 after holding a public rally with supporters and community members. He will he joined by special guests as well as local elected officials and community activists.

Booker is expected to start speaking by 10:30 a.m., with the bus tour kicking off at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Adel Family Fun Center.

Bryce Smith, owner of the Adel Family Fun Center, will be in attendance and is inviting the community to his business to meet a Democratic presidential nominee. This event is free to the public.