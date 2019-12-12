Adel Parents Day Out

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Adel United Methodist Church, 115 S. 10th St.

Adel Church Communities cordially invites you to Adel Parents Day Out on Dec. 14. We will watch your kids while you shop, run errands, or even rest! We have planned fun, safe, Christmas activities for the Kids, including a movie, crafts, lunch, games, decorate and cookie walk. Please RSVP by Dec. 13 to Tawnia Olson at email tawnbear@yahoo.com call or text (515) 229-1733. Please use main entrance of Adel United Methodist Church.

Christmas Hay Ride

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Woodward Fire Station.

Come out and have some great soup and take a hay ride to see Christmas lights! Santa will be there with gifts for the kids! All proceeds go to purchasing equipment for the Woodward Fire Department.

City Council Member Hughes Reception

5-5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Waukee City Hall.

A reception will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 to thank outgoing Waukee City Council Member Shelly Hughes for her eight years of service to the City and its residents. This event is free, and the public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. During her time on the Waukee City Council, Hughes served as Mayor Pro Tem, contributed on the Metro Advisory Council and Dallas County Housing Trust Board, and was a key planner in City festivals.

City of Adel Downtown Plan Presentation

6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Adel Public Library, 303 S. 10th St.

Please join the City of Adel, the Adel Partners Chamber and Iowa State University for a presentation of Adel’s future Downtown plan.