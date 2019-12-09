From the opening medley of Christmas music by the Southeast Iowa Brass Quintet, to the exhilarating closer, "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" with the audience on their feet and belting right along, December's gloomy looming was dispelled by Bel Canto Chorale's annual "Festival of Lessons and Carols" concert Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Burlington.

Add the Shoquoquon Children's Choir on top of all those adult voices and you've got a special holiday afternoon of cheer.

"I love to hear the crowd on those carols. They really sang out today," Bel Canto director Jacob Yochum said after Sunday's afternoon concert. "This was great."

The audience jumped right into the processional, "O Come, All Ye Faithful" to introduce the welcome by Timothy Ahern. Yochum got everyone settled, and the Shoquoquon kids launched the show with 90 minutes of superb seasonal vocal music layered with lessons from the Bible, as read by area residents.

Leigh Pirtle was, as always, fabulous on the keyboards.

The Festival of Lessons and Carols tells the Christmas story in nine short Bible readings from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels, each story followed by Christmas carols, hymns and choir music that reflect on that lesson's message. "The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" originated in England in 1880. The order of the lessons was revised in 1919, and since that time, the service always has ended with the hymn "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

Burlington's Festival began in 1988 as a partnership between the Burlington school system and Bel Canto Chorale.

The Shoquoquon Children's Choir originally was directed by Roger and Deborah Hatteberg, who passed the baton in 2017 to other local directors, and this year, Bethany Nannen was accompanied by pianist Diane Mahoney and fluatist Marcia Korb.

Shoquoquon soloists included Jillian Nickel, Katie Taylor, Gloria Bishop and Gwen Bilderback on "Lullaby for the Christ Child" and Ben Cone, Aaron Morehead, Kezia Counterman and Odessa Cornick on "Noel, Noel."

Simi Khinda was among the missing on Sunday — she had a starring role in the Players Workshop production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," which started at the same time as Lessons and Carols.

Bel Canto was also missing a few familiar faces — and voices — as well. Roger Hatteberg and Terry Strother, two evergreen tenors, sat together in the balcony, looking like two astronauts who'd just missed the final moon launch. Bel Canto historian and 40-year singing member Jane Schulte and husband Bryan, another 40-year-man and a tenor to boot, smiled throughout the concert, but those smiles had a wistful quality reminiscent of veteran ballplayers sitting on the bench at the end of their careers.

OK, we'll stop with the mixed-metaphorizing now. Schulte said afterward that he missed singing with the group.

"This is my favorite gig," he said.

It certainly was a perfect way to ring in the Christmas season.

A final note — pardon the poor pun — the Brass Quintet was a quartet on Sunday, as tubaist Arnold Rabe was unable to attend. Not to dilute Rabe's instrument as unnecessary, it would be the first one we'd chose to drop in an emergency, as trumpeters Tom Bell and Mark Eveleth teamed with trombonist James Priebe and horn player Elisabeth Snipes to effectively cover any gaps.

The audience didn't seem to mind.

Bel Canto Chorale is a non-profit organization supported by gifts and donations. Although the singers are not paid for their time and talent, the Burlington City Council budget must purchase musical scores, rental fees for concert and rehearsal facilities, production costs and fees for instrumentalists.

Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Burlington, Iowa 52601. Email belcanto@burlbelcanto.com for more information.