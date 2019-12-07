Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its convenient drive-thru specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location to the state of Iowa with the company’s debut store in Boone on 327 Store Street. To celebrate, the drive-thru coffee location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 13. On this day, customers who pay or scan for loyalty on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app will earn 50 bonus smiles!

With the app, customers earn 3 “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink. All customers start in the Scooter Doodle status level, with perks that include a free drink on their birthday and one surprise reward per month, exclusive to the mobile app only. After earning 500 Smiles, customers move into the Caramelicious® status level with additional perks, including another surprise reward each month.

To pay with the app, customers simply need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app. Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” Only QR code.

The app also includes a “Gift Store” feature where customers can gift various drink or food options or a digital gift card to friends and family. In addition, the “Give $2, Get $2” feature allows customers to invite their friends to download the Scooter’s Coffee app for a $2 credit. Customers have full access to the menu on the Scooter’s Coffee app, including nutritional information.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has more than 240 locations in 15 states across the nation. With over 200 franchise commitments to build new stores, the company plans to open many additional stores in 2019. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious®, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. Scooter’s also recently released its first-ever ready-to-drink canned Cold Brew coffee.

Connect with Scooter’s Coffee via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #BeAmazing.