Bring a new toy this coming Saturday and you will get in free to watch some good collegiate basketball action at Peru State.



The Bobcat women's basketball team is hosting a toy drive this Saturday, Dec. 7, for their game, as well as, the men's game, with Clarke (Iowa). The women's game will begin at noon with the men's game to follow.



All fans in attendance who bring a toy will be allowed in free for the double header. If the toy is wrapped, please indicated whether it is for a girl or a boy.



The donations will be given to "Growing Great Kids" which is part of the Great Kids, Inc. (GKI) – a not for profit 501c3 which is dedicated to developing exceptional early childhood and home-based programs for families with children 0-5 years. The toys will be distributed through the Southeast Nebraska Health District out of Auburn.



GKI's vision is to protect children and their childhoods, while giving every parent the opportunity to feel confident and competent.



At halftime of each game of the double header, the Fantastic Flyers of Glenwood, Iowa, will perform.



This will be the last home basketball game for both teams for 2019. The next Peru State home game will be Saturday, Jan. 4, when the 'Cats host Mount Mercy (Iowa).