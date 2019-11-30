WEST BURLINGTON — Just a few hours after giving thanks for what they had, shoppers ventured out to stores Thursday evening and Friday morning to purchase their loved ones gifts of appreciation.

To some, Black Friday is an American tradition. In Burlington, shoppers packed into the mall and other stores around the area for their Christmas shopping.

"I'm just looking for a good deal," Grace Even of Burlington said as she perused clothing at Marshall's in West Burlington.

The Westland Mall opened its doors at 7 a.m. Friday instead of its normal time of 10 a.m.

It wasn't just Des Moines County residents who were in town for the shopping holiday. Shoppers came from far and wide to go Christmas shopping in the greater Burlington area.

"They closed our Target and yours is less busy," said Jessica Houghland of Ottumwa.

Houghland said she could have gone to Des Moines or Iowa City, but said she just prefers the quieter atmosphere of Burlington. Houghland said she left the house at about 8 a.m., stopping first at Target before making her way to Marshall's.

Across the mall, Holsteins, a new store in the mall, experienced its very first Black Friday.

"I was worried we wouldn't get anyone" said Erin Beatty, an employee at Holsteins.

Holsteins sells knives, pet supplies and other items. The store has been open for a few weeks, and Beatty said not many people know it is in the mall.

Beatty said the sales were pretty good for the first hours of the event. She said there also were several people coming in to look around and see what the store has to offer.

At Bath and Body Works, which holds the same buy three, get three deal on all items in the store, the checkout line stretched almost out of the door.

"I'm just looking at a few items in my favorite scent," said Shannon Stotlar of Wever.

Black Friday was not all peaceful.

According to DesCom, one shopper at Walmart was arrested for fighting.

"It was two individuals who did not like each other who decided they wanted to have a fight in the Walmart parking lot," said West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan.

In addition to the larger chain stores that traditionally have Black Friday sales, many smaller stores across the country will participate in Small Business Saturday today.