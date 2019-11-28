A local woman is keeping her mother’s passion for antiques alive by opening a business on Ames’ Main Street.

Linda Bauer, owner of Acorn Antiques and Consignments at 319 Main St., said opening an antiques store was a dream she shared with her mother for more than two years. It took just as long to turn that dream into a reality.

“There’s a saying that if you say something often enough, it will come to fruition,” Bauer said. “Well, I said non-stop for two years that I was going to open this store.”

She said she owes it all to her mother, Nancy Besch, whose love for antiques — particularly antiques known as primitives, such as wooden utensils, brass buckets and tin molds — led Bauer to where she is today.

Besch, along with her husband Ralph, moved to Ames from Columbus, Ind., with a 12-year-old Bauer and two other children in tow, in 1976. Ralph, who was working for a company known as Sundstrand at the time, was transferred to the area and Besch was not particularly happy about the move.

“She did not want to come to Iowa,” Bauer said. “She would say, ‘oh, it’s all cornfields,’ and my dad would say, ‘but look at all that beautiful black dirt.’ Well, later on, she could have worked for the chamber or been an ambassador here, because she ended up loving it.”

Besch, an antique collector for about 45 years, would take Bauer to antique shows in Des Moines, where she slowly built a collection. Eventually, Bauer said, “she decided, ‘if I want to keep buying things, I’m going to need to start selling some things.’”

Besch and her husband created a business, Acorn Antiques, and began selling Besch’s treasures during antique shows at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. According to Bauer, the husband and wife made a great team, where Besch would find antiques and Ralph would restore them.

Meanwhile, Bauer went on to study at Iowa State University and then moved to Minnesota to pursue a career in social work. However, she would always come back to help at antique shows.

“You know how you volunteer once to do something and it kind of becomes an expectation?” Bauer said. “I did it one time, and then the next time they did a show, they called and said, ‘aren’t you going to help us?’ I would take time off work, come to Iowa and do the antique shows.”

After Ralph passed away, Bauer said it became more important than ever to help during those shows, “because my mom couldn’t do them on her own,” and, ultimately, she decided to make Ames her home once again.

It was, in some ways, an easy decision, Bauer said. Her own daughter, Sara, was studying at ISU, and Besch’s health was deteriorating.

“After my father died, I never wanted to regret that I had stayed in Minnesota just because I had a great job there, and I won’t ever regret staying with her,” Bauer said. “It’s funny, with death, because your priorities change and you start to realize what’s really important. I came back to help her, and I’m so glad that I did.”

That is when the dream to open a brick-and-mortar store was born.

Besch, who Bauer describes as “spunky and energetic,” was diagnosed with lung cancer and had to give up her antiques booth, which “was truly her passion.” Bauer decided that, by opening a store, Besch could still interact with customers while collecting and selling antiques.

The location, however, had to be perfect.

“Everything that I would look at, she would say, ‘no, no, not that.’ She said it had to be on Main Street, in the historic downtown Ames, and, really, she wanted this building because she thought it was the perfect spot,” Bauer said.

That building, which previously housed Swanks Jewelry, was for sale, not for lease, and “I had to let the idea go, and just give the whole idea up.”

Then, in what Bauer said “my mother would have called serendipity,” she saw a ‘for lease’ sign in the window of the building, which had been purchased by Dan Oh, the president and CEO of AgCertain Industries, Inc. in Ames.

“Sadly, my mom passed on April 16, of this year, and I didn’t get the lease until June 8. She is still with me, though, overlooking, and it’s nice to be around all of her favorite things,” Bauer said. “We’re here now, and she’s not.”

Though her mother would never see the store’s opening, her photo sits above the register and “hopefully she is happy that I’m finally doing it.”

Bauer started moving inventory in on June 8, most of which was already priced by her mother, and officially opened the doors on June 21. However, there was scaffolding in front of the building for three of the four months she had the store opened and “people didn’t really know I was here or if I was open.”

Now, with the sign up and construction done, she looks forward to helping people find and sell their antiques and vintage items, to “keep history and (Besch’s) love for antiques alive.” She said the store has items ranging from $2 to $500.

“The most fun is when someone really loves something, and they buy something and you know they are going to keep it, use it and love it. That makes me really happy because I knew it would make my mom happy,” Bauer said.

Currently, the store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed Sunday through Tuesday. Bauer said she is happy to see that dream she so often talked about with her mom come to life, and to see where it will go from here.

“I just knew I was going to do it, and I hoped I could do it with her,” Bauer said. “That didn’t work out, but I also don;t have to let go of my mom yet. I have her things around me, and I can still kind of being with her. It’s really just about keeping the passion she had going.”