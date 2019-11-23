AMES — Henry Melendrez, of Perry, along with four other students, represented the Iowa State chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architecture Students (NOMAS) in a trip to New York for the annual National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) conference, where they participated in the Barbara G. Laurie Student Design Competition.

The competition asked students to create a mixed-income residential development that included independent senior living and affordable housing as well as commercial, retail and community spaces. The Iowa State NOMAS chapter placed in the top seven entries out of 39 schools with their conceptual project “Learning In A Place,” an adaptable space focused on educational opportunities for residents in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.

While at the conference, the team also had the opportunity to attend lectures, educational seminars and an exposition of design firms and universities. They received travel support from the Iowa chapter of the American Institute of Architects, CMBA Architects, RDG Planning and Design, the ISU Department of Architecture, the ISU College of Design and the ISU Alumni Association.