Perry City Offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Residential garbage routes scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28 will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

There will be no change to the Friday residential garbage routes.

2019 Remaining Yard Waste Collection Dates:

Nov. 27, 2019 - Week of Thanksgiving - No Yard Waste Pickup

Dec. 4, 2019 - South Side of Willis Avenue

Dec. 11, 2019 - North Side of Willis Avenue

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.