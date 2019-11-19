Mary Ann Giles, age 81 of Hamburg, IA passed away on Sunday; Nov. 17, 2019 at Jennie Edmundson Medical Center in Council Bluffs, IA.

She was born on May 22, 1938 in Hamburg, IA; the daughter of Robert L. “Jim” and Ruth Lavina (Zuck) Gude. She attended school in Hamburg and graduated from the Hamburg High School with the Class of 1956. She later attended school to become a Medical Transcriptionist.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Wayne Giles on July 17, 1972 in Miami, OK. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2019. Ken and Mary Ann resided at Lake Lotawana for over 40 years. They had wonderful years at the Lake before moving back to Hamburg, IA to Mary Ann’s family farm.

Mary Ann was a Medical Transcriptionist at various medical offices in the Kansas City area. She worked for some 15 years as a transcriptionist for Dr. Robert Gunnoe - a dermatologist in Kansas City. She was also very involved with planning the Gude cousins reunion.

She is survived by a niece Colleen Pelser and husband Brian Lutz of Baltimore, MD, nephew Roger Pelser of California; numerous cousins, other family and friends. In addition to her husband Ken, she was preceded in death by a sister Theresa “Terry” Pelser and her husband Don as well as her parents.

Funeral Services will be held Friday (11/22) at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg, IA; burial will follow the service.

The family will greet friends on Friday, prior to the graveside funeral service, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Rescue in her memory.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA is in charge of arrangements.