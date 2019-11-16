ADEL — Local Mediacom employees recently earned top customer service awards and recognition by the company’s senior managers during award ceremonies held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Des Moines and Mediacom’s National Field Operations Center in West Des Moines.

Teresa Campbell, an Adel resident, was awarded the ‘National Gold-Level Data Center Employee of the Year’ award for her extraordinary work as an engineer. Campbell has been employed with Mediacom for 19 years.

Holly Landers, an Adel resident, was awarded the ‘Employees’ Choice Employee’ award for her extraordinary work as a telemarketing representative. Landers was nominated by her peers and has been employed with Mediacom for six years.

Mediacom employs more than 1,600 Iowans and 4,600 people companywide. The company’s senior management team personally presents annual awards to employees who earn the highest performance rankings and demonstrate outstanding service.