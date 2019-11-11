Prior to the start of the first home Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) double header basketball games, the Peru State women's basketball team will be hosting a pulled pork and chicken dinner.



The dinner, which will be served with baked beans, cheesy potatoes, and corn casserole, will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held on the rubber court in the Al Wheeler Activity Center.



The Bobcat women and men will be hosting Culver-Stockton (Mo.) at 4 and 6 p.m. respectively.



A free will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to the women's basketball team scholarship fund. A dessert bar will be available with all items costing $1.



Fans attending the football game will be given a ticket for free admission to the basketball games that afternoon and are welcomed to attend the dinner.



For basketball attendees, if you bring at least two canned goods per person, you will be admitted free. The canned goods collected will be given to the Southeast Nebraska Community Action Council (SENCA).