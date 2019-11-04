Pat Thieben is a long-time educator with experience in a variety of aeras. Most of her teaching experience is at the community college level, but for the past 12 years she has been a consultant, administrative consultant, and now Bureau Chief in the Bureau of Career and Technical Education at the Iowa Department of Education.

In that position, she has worked with Secondary and Post-secondary career and Technical Education programs and has worked with several programs in the elementary and middle school level as well.

Pat has been maried to Scott Thieben for 44 years and has lived in Boone for 36 of those years. Pat’s two daughters are graduates of Boone high school and she has two grandchildren who have attended Page, Franklin grade schools and are now enrolled in Boone Middle School.

She is an experienced leader in Education and would appreciate and welcome your vote to the Boone School Board.