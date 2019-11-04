Calvary Community Church will host Car Care Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Car Care Saturday is a ministry of Calvary Community Church and Dan’s Garage for widows and single moms who would like a winter inspection, oil change, or basic maintenance.

If you or someone you know would benefit from this free ministry, the church would like to be of service to you.

Call the church office at 402-973-7205 to set up an appointment.