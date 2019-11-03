IMPACT Community Action Partnership (IMPACT) will begin accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on November 1, 2019.

LIHEAP is a program designed to aid Iowa, as well of Boone residents, to help them make a payment for a portion of their winter heating cost during this upcoming winter.

Program Coordinator for IMPACT, Paula Arkema says, “As part of this program, we provide education and try to encourage individuals and applicants to pay their monthly payments on time.”

Energy awareness is another aspect representatives at IMPACT try to promote with LIHEAP. Being aware of how energy enters and leaves their residence, sealing their windows and doors and utilizing blankets instead of turning up the heat are a few examples.

Paula emphasizes how this program is not just a scapegoat to pay the individual’s bill for them, but rather a backup to assist when, “life happens,” like pipe bust, or a broken window needs fixed, causing unexpected higher-than-normal energy costs.

Those who choose to apply for the program, will be added to a list of applicants to be awarded a one-time payment to help eat some of the heating usage.

After applying, they will also be eligible for the winter moratorium protection.

This protection starts this Friday, the first of November and runs to the first of April and puts the individual, or family into a networking community that introduces them to organizations like IMPACT that offer assistance to those in need.

On top of the two previously mentioned programs—when filling out this application, they are also simultaneously applying for the Weather Protection Program.

According to Paula, this is highly beneficial, as applicants can take advantage of many weatherizing activities to make their homes more conducive to saving energy during the colder Iowa months.

This includes adding or replacing insulation, fixing or replacing a furnace or water heater can potentially be replaced at no cost to the owner or landlord if its a rental.

In order to qualify for LIHEAP and all of the other services included in an application for the program must be 60 years or older, disabled, or be in an imminent crisis situation.

This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.

Applications will be accepted from November 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020. Applicants need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heat and electric bill as well as proof of all household members’ gross income from the past 30 days.

This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy cost. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. These factors include household income, household size, dwelling type and type of fuel heating the home as well as other factors.

For more information on the program, please visit impactcap.org.

To schedule an appointment, please call (515) 432-5052.

Walk-in appointments are also available at 606 Greene Street, Boone, IA 50036