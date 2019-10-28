The Nite Hawk Bar & Grill in Slater has one of the best tenderloins in the state, according to a contest conducted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Although not the winner, the Nite Hawk did come in the top five in the 2019 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin in Iowa. The restaurant, at 105 Greene St., in Slater, on the city’s west end, will receive a top five plaque to display in the restaurant.

The restaurant, a popular stop along the High Trestle Trail, opened in 2013 in the former Slater City Hall building, 105 Greene St. The building also once housed the business office for Slater’s Farmers Cooperative Creamery and Egg Plant.

According to a news release from the pork producers, the tenderloin contest recognizes Iowa dining establishments that have pork as a regular menu feature in support of Iowa’s nation-leading pork industry. The winner is announced as part of October Pork Month to celebrate the state’s dedicated pig farmers, local restaurants and their hardworking teams and a famous Midwest favorite-the pork tenderloin sandwich.

The winner of the contest was The Pub at the Pinicon in New Hampton, followed by the Stumble Inn in Bradford at the runner-up. The other top five finalists in no particular order were Big Al’s BBQ in Des Moines; the Nite Hawk, and West Side Family Restaurant in Grinnell.