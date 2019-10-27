Burlington attorney, Darwin Bunger of Darwin Bunger Law, was recently named to the Top 100 Registry of Iowa Lawyers — a national professional group intended to identify and highlight the accomplishments of the nation’s most skilled attorneys in all areas of practice.

One hundred lawyers are selected in each state through third-party research or peer nomination by other attorneys in the community. After nomination, each candidate is screened through a review process that evaluates the attorney’s lifetime legal achievements, professional experience, client satisfaction and significant case results.

Bunger earned his bachelor’s degree in history and business from Wartburg College and his juris doctor (JD) from the University of Iowa. He has 52 years of litigation experience and prior to establishing his own practice, Bunger litigated out of the Crowley, Bunger and Prill firm.

Among his many career achievements, in 2017 he was co-counsel in a case of first impression in the State of Iowa wherein the Supreme Court of Iowa established a previously unrecognized cause of action for wrongful birth.

In addition to his practice, he has contributed a chapter to a book pertaining to medical malpractice. He is also active in the Iowa Association for Justice and the Iowa State Bar association.

He remains active in many aspects of the Burlington community and served on his church council and was secretary of the Board of Directors for the Burlington Baseball Association. He also served as board of directors and an honorary member of the I-Club at the University of Iowa.

• • •

Local Mediacom employee Cheryl Timmerman earned a top customer service award and recognition by the company’s senior managers during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Des Moines.

Timmerman, of Burlington, was awarded the "Unsung Hero" award for her extraordinary work when she organized a donation drive which benefitted U.S. serviceman. Timmerman has been employed with Mediacom for eight years.

Mediacom employs more than 1,600 Iowans and 4,600 people companywide. The company’s senior management team personally presents annual awards to employees who earn the highest performance rankings and demonstrate outstanding service.