The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School Band earned a Superior Rating at the Oxbow contest in Ashland Oct. 19.

Percussionists Kayden DeGoyler, Trey Perry, Cody Litner, James Robison, and Tucker Crownover were recognized with the Outstanding Drumline award!

The community was invited to join the band Thursday, Oct. 24 for their end of season showcase.

The Junior High and High School bands were both scheduled to perform their field shows along with special presentations, drum cheers, and a raffle!

The following band students were selected for the Doane Honor Band and Festival Band. The students will travel to Doane on Nov. 9 for a full day rehearsal and evening concert.

Honor Band members are Nicole Kimpel , Garrett Daharsh and Sophie Sayer.

Festival Band members are Lorelei Bassinger, Shaun Thompson, Nicole Stubbendick and Nick Royal

Alternates are Allie Bokamper, Jada Cash and Noudia Flores.



