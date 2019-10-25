National Drug Take Back Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Perry Hy-Vee.

The Perry Police Department will be collecting unused and expired medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Perry Hy-Vee. This is a free and safe way to dispose of unwanted prescriptions and over the counter medications. There is no cost and no need to remove pills from the bottles or labels. No needles or aerosols please.

Chicken Noodle Dinner

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Minburn Methodist Church.

Minburn Methodist Church is hosting a Chicken Noodle Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26. Carryouts will be available.

Kids Halloween Event

1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Perry Hy-Vee.

The Perry Hy-Vee will host a Kids Halloween Event on Oct. 26. Free Halloween bags will be handed out while supply lasts. The event will also feature a coloring station, mini pumpkin decorating and decorating a cookie. Photos will be taken of kids in costume and posted on the Perry Hy-Vee Facebook page.

Hip, Hip, Hooray!

1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Forest Park Museum.

Hip, hip, Hooray! This year was great for our roses at Forest Park Museum. Rose seed pods, called hips, are full of vitamin C and natural beauty. Join our rose hip harvest and learn how to start roses from seed, make rose hip tea and create some lovely natural seasonal decorations. Pre-registration is required for this free program. Call 515-465-3577.

Soup Supper/Hay Rack Ride

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Woodward Fire Station.

The Woodward Fire Department is hosting a soup supper and hay rack ride on Oct. 26. Enjoy soup, hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies. The Fire/EMS Service are raising funds for a new AED monitor. The hay rack ride will stop at the Trunk or Treat event.

Trunk or Treat

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot, 306 W 3rd St.

Dress up your kids or dress up your cars and join in the Trunk or Treat fun from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Woodward-Granger High School. The Woodward Fire Department will be stopping by as part of their soup supper/hayride night.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Festival

1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Perry Dog Park.

The Howl-O-Ween Dog Festival will feature a kissing booth, food, games and a photo booth. A dog costume contest will also be held. A $5 registration fee will be taken. Register by 2 p.m. and the contest will start at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed. Pre-register by calling 515-480-4907. The event is a fundraiser for the Raccoon River Pet Rescue.

Trick or Treating

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 around Dawson.

Halloween Party

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Dawson Community Building.

Trick-or-treating will be held from 2-4 p.m. A Halloween Party will follow from 4-6 p.m. at the Community Bldg. Come enjoy hot dogs, chili and hot cocoa. Go for a hayride and enjoy in on the fun and games. The event is free and open to everyone.

Downstairs at Downton

9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Perry Public Library Meeting Room.

Join us for the October Lifelong Learners Coffee: Downstairs at Downton with Kathy Wilson on Monday, Oct. 28. Popular program presenter and historian Kathy Wilson will reveal the real history and drama of life below stairs in the post-Edwardian era, made popular with the Downton Abbey television series. Everyone is invited to join us for this fantastic program! It’s free and no registration is needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the library: 515-465-3569.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group

3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Perry Public Library.

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group meetins are free and open to all. We will be continuing the excellent DVD series from “The Savvy Caregiver,” which is a 4-part educational program for families of someone with memory loss designed to enhance skills and reduce stress. At the Alzheimer’s & Dementia support group we help people find healthy ways to cope with the stress of caregiving, learn more about the disease their loved one is coping with, learn ways to best engage, enrich and communicate with their loved one and more.