No students were injured when a bus carrying members of the Ogden High School cross country team rear ended a car on U.S. Highway 169 just north of Minburn Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol said.

The Ogden cross country team was on its way to the state qualifying meet in Mount Ayr when the bus crashed into the car around 1:30 p.m., spokesman Lt. Nate Ludwig said.

According to Ludwig, a red Ford Focus was southbound on U.S. 169 about a half mile north of Minburn when it began to slow to make a left turn into a farm residence on the east side of the highway. The bus, carrying about 20 members of the cross country team, struck the car from behind, Ludwig said.

Ludwig said all the students were checked at the scene, loaded onto another bus and were returned home.

The driver of the car was taken by helicopter to a Des Moines hospital, where their condition wasn’t immediately known.

The investigation is continuing.

Attempts to reach Ogden school officials Wednesday were not successful.

Des Moines television station KCCI quoted Ogden Superintendent Pam Dodge as saying none of the students or the bus’ driver were hurt and they were returned to the school in Ogden and released to their parents.

It was not immediately clear late Wednesday afternoon if the team competed in the meet in Mount Ayr.

