The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and took the following actions:

Tabled a public hearing on the vacation plat of TMM Subdivision at 603 S. 66th Rd. until the next meeting;

Appointed Chuck Cole to the Otoe County Planning Commission; and

Passed a resolution authorizing a Roads Department credit card.

The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m.