The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will consider the following agenda items at their meeting tomorrow (Oct. 22):

A public hearing to approve the vacation plat of TMM Subdivision, located at 603 S. 66th Rd.;

The appointment of Chuck Cole to the Otoe County Planning Commission;

The authorization of a Roads Department credit card; and

An executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

The meeting is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse.