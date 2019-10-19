WAPELLO — Illegal dumping of trash at Wapello’s yard waste collection site may help spur the development of a townwide system of security and surveillance cameras, the city council learned Thursday.

Councilman Gene Arnold said he and Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt had been discussing a possible system with a security consultant and was waiting for some additional details to be developed before presenting anything to the council.

“We’ve been working on it, but we’re still waiting for some final details,” Arnold said.

While those discussions have apparently been ongoing, other city officials indicated they had been receiving calls from local residents to install security cameras at the city’s yard waste collection site near South End Park.

Trash and other prohibited material has been getting dumped at the site, irritating both city officials and residents.

“I get comments from the citizens about putting cameras up (at the yard site), but I don’t think they quite understand that you just don’t put up a camera — there is a lot that goes into that,” Mayor Shawn Maine said.

Although Maine went on to explain city officials have investigated illegal dumping at the site and have prosecuted violators, the illegal activity has not been stopped.

Councilman Charlie Wagg said he and Arnold recently attended a Louisa County Solid Waste Commission meeting and learned at least two area towns simply closed their yard waste sites whenever there was a rash of illegal dumping.

“Columbus Junction and Morning Sun — that’s what they do,” Wagg said, adding city officials in those communities point the finger at violators for the closure action if other community residents raise any questions.

Wagg said the cities eventually re-open the sites after a few weeks.

Wapello officials were unsure if that procedure punished the violators.

“Ninety-five percent of the people do it right,” councilman Richard Taylor said.

Maine suggested more residents needed to join that group.

“If people would just stop doing (illegal dumping), we wouldn’t have to go to the expense,” he said.

However, Marquardt pointed out the security camera issue was larger than just one site. He said the ultimate goal for the system he and Arnold were researching called for 12 to 15 cameras all around town, including on the water tower.

He said the downtown, city parks and other areas of concern could be monitored in real time and if a potential violation was seen, it could lead to citations or other legal action.

Marquardt also said the cameras could help with protective and safety issues.

He said some local residents have indicated they are willing to donate and he has also approached the Louisa County E911 Board for possible funding help. A more formal proposal is expected in a few weeks.

In other action, the council:

• Approved the $4,931 purchase of a new IT server;

• Agreed to hire Justin Walker as a public works laborer at a wage of $19.26 per hour;

• Approved a change in the city’s personnel policy changing overtime provisions for city police officers;

• Set police officer pay an step increases;

• Set a Nov. 7 public hearing to consider an $839,560 amendment to the Fiscal Year 2020 budget;

• Approved a $181,430 payment to SulzCo Inc. for work on the city’s combined sewer separation project;

• Gave its approval for the Wapello Hometown Pride Committee to submit a grant application for new street banners.