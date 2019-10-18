The Syracuse City Council voted unanimously to recognize the hard work and selfless dedication of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Fire Chief Bruce Neemann reported fire personnel visited the elementary school and Little Angels and also had youth visitors to the fire station recently to take rides in the fire engines and to learn about fire safety.

Mayor KC Ortiz extended thanks and appreciation to the department and City Attorney Jerry Stilmock read a resolution honoring the commitment shown by the fire personelle in carrying out their duties. Ortiz noted that, without volunteer firemen, the citizens of Syracuse would be asked to pay higher taxes to compensate full time firemen.

Leonard Buchholz and Chuck Bjork of the Cemetery Board appeared before the council with a recommendation to divide the city’s current investment for the cemetery four equal certificates of deposit for one, two, three and four year terms respectively.

The arrangement would result in great interest dividends for the city. The cemetery representatives received approval from the council to invest the funds at local banks.

Mayor Ortiz thanked the members of the board for continuing to look at ways to maximise the effectiveness of dollars dedicated to the cemetery.

Turning to an upcoming project near the Syracuse ball complex, council members heard three different options for a dog park. After discussion on options for locations for a dog park, the council decided to use space referenced as option two which is along J Road west of the soccer fields and south half of the space previously used for the GermanFest concert. The discussion included approval of a bid from Elkhorn Fence in the amount of $24,360.

Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill appeared before the council to provide his monthly report. From the previous month, there were 65 total incidents and 41 traffic citations for which 24 of those were speeding.

A total of 558 hours, basic coverage and manpower were recorded. Caudill stated his goal is for deputies to be as visible in the schools as possible and is striving toward deputies doing walk-throughs on a weekly basis and also at athletic games.



In the Public Works Report, Superintendent Jeff Vogt reported a traffic flow issue at 9th and Locust Streets. The council approved placement of stop signs to require north and south traffic to stop.

After discussing bids, the council approved the purchase of an Elgin Pelican street sweeper in the amount of $235,300 to be paid in six installments and a SaltDogg salt/sand spreader in the amount of $4,273, both of which were provided for in the budget.

A public hearing was held to discuss an application for approval of a preliminary plat of land being developed by Ron and Barb Zahn.

The Planning Commission met on Aug. 8, 2019, addressed questions, reviewed responses and recommended approval of the preliminary tract for R-2 zoning.

The proposed subdivision is located along the south side of I Road, otherwise known as old Highway 2, heading east past Oak and Ash Streets. The preliminary plat was approved with all council members voting yes. The approval included the R-2 zoning, waiving the required street length limit of 600 feet, allowing Zahn to extend one street further to accommodate the layout. Rock or asphalt will temporarily be used for turn arounds; phasing in of development will occur over a two-year period.

Under old business, discussion resumed on the ordinance allowing local bars to be open until 2 a.m. The council had previously received a recommendation to change the closing time back to 1 a.m. Mayor Ortiz asked for a motion to change the time, but none was made and, as such, the time of 2 a.m. will be maintained going forward.

The Council approved a request to close 5th Street from Plum to Mohawk Streets on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 from 1:30-3 p.m. for the Halloween Parade.

A Special Designated License (SDL) was granted to Roc Hopper Brewing Company to serve at The Added Touch for an open house on Nov. 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Kyle Kollmorgena and Marc Mumford of Kollmorgen Benefits and Sharon and Wayne McCermott of Diversified Benefits each appeared before the Council offering options for the 2019-20 Employee Health Insurance Plan.

In the Library report, Librarian Sue Antes reported circulation has been average and adult book club is in full swing. Permission was granted to change the library’s hours on Thursdays to 3:30-7:30 p.m. The hours had been 4 to 8 p.m.

Antes said statistics were recorded in an end of year report and submitted to the Nebraska Library Commission to be used to determine state aid for the library.



