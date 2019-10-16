One hundred fifty-two undergraduate students and their faculty advisors representing four rural health academic pipeline programs spent two days exploring health careers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Each year students enrolled in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP), the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP), and the Public Health Early Admissions Student Track (PHEAST), visit UNMC to get a glimpse into their future as a UNMC student.
During the visit, students have the opportunity to learn more about their future careers in the allied health professions, dentistry, dental hygiene, medicine, nursing, pharmacy or public health. Students also get to connect with current students in their declared health profession training programs and gain information and tips on how to be prepared to thrive at UNMC.
"The annual visit to UNMC is an outstanding opportunity for our future students to visualize themselves in their health profession training program, and as a future health care provider," said Nikki Carritt, director of Rural Health Initiatives
"It is also an opportunity for faculty and staff across UNMC to demonstrate our commitment to their success in becoming Nebraska’s rural health care workforce of the future," she said.
While at UNMC the students met with faculty in their training program, learned from presentations on how to prepare academically to meet the rigors of a health professions education, leadership, inclusivity, and well-being and stress management.
The visit was coordinated in collaboration by the UNMC Rural Health Initiatives, UNMC Office of Student Services, and the Nebraska AHEC Program.
A complete list of students in attendance is below.
