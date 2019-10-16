One hundred fifty-two undergraduate students and their faculty advisors representing four rural health academic pipeline programs spent two days exploring health careers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.



Each year students enrolled in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP), the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP), and the Public Health Early Admissions Student Track (PHEAST), visit UNMC to get a glimpse into their future as a UNMC student.



During the visit, students have the opportunity to learn more about their future careers in the allied health professions, dentistry, dental hygiene, medicine, nursing, pharmacy or public health. Students also get to connect with current students in their declared health profession training programs and gain information and tips on how to be prepared to thrive at UNMC.



"The annual visit to UNMC is an outstanding opportunity for our future students to visualize themselves in their health profession training program, and as a future health care provider," said Nikki Carritt, director of Rural Health Initiatives



"It is also an opportunity for faculty and staff across UNMC to demonstrate our commitment to their success in becoming Nebraska’s rural health care workforce of the future," she said.



While at UNMC the students met with faculty in their training program, learned from presentations on how to prepare academically to meet the rigors of a health professions education, leadership, inclusivity, and well-being and stress management.



The visit was coordinated in collaboration by the UNMC Rural Health Initiatives, UNMC Office of Student Services, and the Nebraska AHEC Program.



A complete list of students in attendance is below.



Chadron State College:

Taylor Buescher

Nathaniel Cooper

Jordan Wear

Madison Coulter

Lydia Connell

Spencer Knuth

Sage Konicek

Ian Papenfus

Aubrey Schultis

Kelli Schoch

Micaiah Vrbka

Alisha Huynh

Brawly Taylor

Mikhail Thanawalla

Joshua Kruse

Jace Russman

Tyrianne Baney

Logan Moravec

Emily Hand

Brooke Becker

Brooke Benson

Brooke Chramosta

Kesha DeGroff

Katelyn Keffeler



Peru State College:

Macy Reynoldson

Tiffany Wells

Holly Hansen

Chanel Ehlers

Abby Friesel

Nicole McMann

Camaryn Gydesen

Brooke Bruland

Daniela Lagunas

Maximus Hohn

Rebecca Wilson



University of Nebraska at Kearney:

Devon Kincade

Adam Bustinza

Riley Krolikowski

Edwar Khayat

Benjamin Arens

Marissa Baker

Lauren Benck

Mason Casper

Allison Daro

Trevor Edwards

Sophia Harder

Colton Hearn

Caden Pelan

Trenten Theis

Weston Walz

Andrew Zaruba

Kyle Anderson

Alexander Duncan

Bodhi Jelinek

Corbin Johnson

Kylie Johnson

Kennedy Kluthe

Seth Ostdiek

Llicel Rodriquez

Samantha Schindler

Rishav Srivastava

Alyssa Wells

Adelyne Hergenrader

Lauren Parr

Adelyn Sides

Preston Smith

Merrick Songster

Megan Wheeland

Chase Clausen

Tristan Colford

Ryann Lewis

Zachary Pettit

Marie Rokusek

Samuel Schendt

Tara Buettner

Samantha Horne

Noah Jensen

Alex Larsen

Morgan Schenck

Jesica Spanel

Bailey Reigle

Cassidy Johnson

Jocelyn Pohl

Emma Riedel

Isaac Robertson

Karsen Haussermann

Carter Thorson

Kyler Watts

Kimberly Hallisey

Jenna Karn

Sydney Kerr

Alexis Sack

Ava Weiner



Wayne State College:

Kelsey Faust

Claire McCoy

Tyressa McManigal

Luke Jacobs

Janae Arens

Carter Kocian

Tyler Lutt

Bailey Peckham

Devon Dohrman

Keith Salimeno

Seerat Balraj

Elizabeth Blaser

Grayson Garey

Emily Gill

Jaden Johnson

Hannah Mills

Connor Dahl

Slayde Bittner

Ciara Catlin

Makayla Brockhaus

Jordyn Childears

Branden Dara

Courtney Kamler

Katie Voichahoske

Derek Ross

Austin Synder

Tanner Cromer

Jaedyn Leisy

Joseph Merkel

Benjamin Mestl

Abby Quadhamer

Jared Glinn

Kellie Kroeger

Madalynne Stubbendick

Kaitlyn Stukenholtz

Grant White

Madison Suckstorf

Hannah Belt

Marcus Tofflemire

Hadley Chvatal

Gabriel Romero

Ashtyn Fritz

Amelia Sayer

Anthony Young

Lindy Sandoz

Robyn Isom

Aiwa Temme

James Lesiak

Olivia Thompson

Ruth Johnson

Kendra Paasch

Kae Earth

Natalie Gasseling

Brant Ridder

Sarah Smyth

Kayla Fitzgerald

Holly Kuhr

Delaney Carlstrom

Caden Ranslem