Living History Weekends continue at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, 2600 Arbor Dr., through Oct. 28.

The Victorian Era will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the weekend of October 19 and 20 at the mansion.

Special events will include displays of Victorian dresses, lacemaking, parlor

music, parlor games, the language of the fan, and yard games.

This year’s events conclude with “Vintage Halloween” on Oct. 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take part in a weekend of fun and frivolity focusing on vintage Halloween customs, games, crafts, and decor.

Mansion hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission to Arbor Lodge is $8 for adults and $6 for youth ages 3 to 12.

Call 402-873-7222 for more information.