Nonprofit Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, has promoted Katie Lechner to chief operating officer.

In addition to the responsibilities she currently holds as vice president of talent and culture, Lechner will now oversee all Tabitha service line operations.

Since joining Tabitha in 2015, Lechner has been instrumental in developing and managing the talent and culture team and projects.

Under her direction, employee recruitment, retention and engagement levels along with culture have thrived.

Thanks to her leadership, Tabitha was honored with Advisory Board Survey Solutions, Workplace Transformation Award for outstanding commitment to measuring, understanding and improving the needs of Tabitha’s 1,000+ strong employees.

In addition, Lechner played a major role in creating a new workforce development program.

It encourages personal growth and development through continuing education, exploring new career pathways and providing key industry training and workshops.

Lechner’s career advancement serves as a perfect example of Tabitha’s Workforce Development in action—maximizing and growing talent from within the company.

“From Day 1, Katie has been dedicated to Tabitha, always pushing to optimize Tabitha’s culture and strengthen our workforce,” said Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president andCEO.

“I am excited to work with Katie in her new role,” said Hinrichs. “She is bright, committed and her can-do attitude is infectious. We are grateful she has chosen to share her talents with Tabitha.”

