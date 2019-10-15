Southeast Community College’s Global Education program will sponsor a trip to Ireland May 18 to 28, 2020.

“This is a really exciting opportunity because it is like none other we’ve done before,” said Nicole Trevena-Flores, SCC instructor and coordinator of the trip. “It is a ‘study abroad’ trip, which means that we’ll have an Irish professor with us the entire time, teaching as we travel.”

The trip will take place over 10 days in Ireland and includes Dublin, O’Donnell Castle, Derry City, a boat trip, sea cliffs, surfing lessons, horseback riding on the beach and more.

It’s also a joint effort between SCC, Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, and Western Nebraska Community College.

The cost for the trip is $3,200 per person and includes airfare, ground transportation, lodging, breakfasts, evening meals, admission and field trip fees, and travel insurance.

Anyone can register for the trip. However, there is a class required to take during the trip, “Global Perspectives through the lens of Irish History and Culture.”

Past SCC Global Education program trips traveled to Peru, Guatemala, Haiti, Kenya, and Italy.

The program was introduced so students can have the opportunity to explore the world and cultures around them.

“Traveling as a student allows you to explore the world but bring along some of the comforts of home such as a well-traveled instructor,” Trevena-Flores added.

The deadline to register is Nov. 22. For more information, contact Trevena Flores at 402-437-2886 or ntrevena@southeast.edu.