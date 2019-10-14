To celebrate the College's 152nd birthday of the first day of school at Peru State, the College and its Foundation is hosting its first annual "Peru State College Giving Day" on Thursday, Oct. 24.



The Peru State College Giving Day will be a day to celebrate the Bobcat family through volunteerism and philanthropy on October 24, 2019. The single-day online fundraising and volunteer event for Peru State will bring together students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends to promote the College and through philanthropy will grant opportunities for the next generation of Bobcats.



The vision for the Giving Day is simple. The first strategy is to engage alumni and friends of the College philanthropically. The second strategy is to engage current students and staff with alumni and friends through volunteerism and/or in some philanthropic manner.

11647



The goal for the day is to have 152 different donors and 152 different volunteers during the giving day.



Funds generated during the Giving Day will be used primarily in four specific areas which include:



Campus Support – The College's Foundation gives more than $100,000 per year in campus support including capital needs and improvements, support for faculty, staff and departments, and performances, events, and activities which support a vibrant campus culture.



Student Support – The Foundation annually provides more than $280,000 annually to support students through scholarships, campus employment, book loans, and other activities which directly supports students.



Athletics – Support provided through the Foundation and gifts directly impacts Peru State student-athletes which provides opportunities for talented young people to compete for and earn an outstanding education. Donations support travel, meals for student-athletes, scholarships, clothing, and more.



What You Love – Donors will have an opportunity to designate their gift to an area on campus that means the most to them.



Student groups on campus are already making plans to be a part of the Peru State College Giving Day. The Student Success Services mentors are designated their volunteerism in support of the Hearts United for Animals (HUA). Prior to October 24, the mentors are planning on collecting over 152 newspapers which will be used at the dog and cat shelter north of Auburn. In addition, that day, the mentors plan to assist HUA by walking dogs for a total of 152 minutes.



The School of Education, in conjunction with Student Success Services participants, are planning to read to at least 152 children either at the College's Day Care or in the Auburn or Nebraska City elementary schools.



Rotaract, weather permitting, will be raking leaves in the city of Peru while Phi Alpha Theta and the Social Science Club will be helping catalog items being moved from the Peru City Museum.



The Peru Student Athlete Association (PASA) will hosting a week-long competition between its athletic teams while encouraging each team to try to secure at least 152 personal care or winter-related items. All of the donations will be given to Project Response and SENCA.



All Bobcat alumni and friends are encouraged to mark October 24 on their calendars and join the Giving Day movement by supporting their favorite Peru State cause. It's more than just a day. It's a movement designed to inspire and unite the Bobcat family to give to the institution they love.



For more information on the Giving Day and/or to give, please go to: https://www.peru.edu/foundation/givingday



Find. Some. Way. To. Give. On. October. 24. 2019!