On Oct. 6 Homestead National Monument of America recognized its volunteers at a special ceremony. From October 2018 through September 2019, over 600 volunteers provided 11,246 hours of service. Beatrice resident Sue Sindlar was also named Volunteer of the Year at the ceremony.



Sue Sindlar is an active volunteer at Homestead National Monument of America. A retired first grade teacher, Sue gives education programs to schools visiting the monument on field trips. But she also does much more than that. Sue also welcomes visitors coming to the monument, assists with special events such as Homestead Days and naturalization ceremonies, completes administrative work related to the volunteer program, and posts flyers around Beatrice advertising Homestead’s special events.



At the annual volunteer recognition event, volunteers receive awards based on the number of hours contributed to the monument with categories for 25 hours, 50 hours, 100 hours, 250+ hours. This year, five volunteers exceeded 250 hours of service to Homestead National Monument of America: Sue Sindlar of Beatrice, Arvilla Noerrlinger of Beatrice, Catherine Berger of Beatrice, Amy Neumann of Beatrice, and Gayle Hanshaw of Lincoln.



“Volunteers are a vital part of the operation at Homestead National Monument of America. The programs we offer and the projects completed are dependent on assistance from volunteers. Their hours are equivalent to five and one half full-time employees. We are grateful for the work and support from all the volunteers that help Homestead National Monument of America move forward,” stated monument Superintendent Mark Engler.



Homestead National Monument of America is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge. For additional information, please call 402-223-3514 or visit http://www.nps.gov/home/.



