The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will host the second part of their 2019 Fall Speaker Series on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
Becky Schuerman, a waste water and domestic water management extension associate with UNL, will present an overview of wastewater and domestic water management in Nebraska.
Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 1416 Central Ave. Call 402-873-1078 for more information.
