Blue Star Mothers of Nebraska, Chapter No. 1, Nebraska City, will be hosting the Remembering Our Fallen memorial/exhibit from Monday, October 21, to Friday, October 25.

The free memorial will be on display at the Rowe Memorial Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

The display will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Hours Tuesday, Oct. 22 to Thursday, Oct. 25, will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday evening, Oct. 21, an opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Following the presentation of colors and invocation, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette, will share his thoughts on the importance of remembering these service men and women, not only to Gold Star families whose soldiers have paid the ultimate price for our freedom, but to those of us who are compelled to keep their memory alive and well.

Blue Star Mothers will be making Quilt of Valor awards following the Mayor’s remarks.

The family of Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott Nisley, who died in an insurgent attack in Iraq in 2006, will be present to assist in awarding a Quilt of Valor in his memory.

The Quilt of Valor which will be awarded to a veteran during that ceremony was made at the Otoe County 4-H Community Service workshop held in June. Following the quilt's being on display at the Nebraska State Fair, it was donated to Blue Star Mothers to be awarded at this event.

Remembering Our Fallen Nebraska is a photographic war memorial that honors our states military Fallen from The War on Terror (9/11/2001 - Present).

Unlike brick and mortar memorials, Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photos.

Its legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families.

Remembering the Fallen from Nebraska produced by Patriotic Productions, Inc. from Omaha, honors the men and women who have lost their lives serving our country during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The visual display was created in 2011 and has been on display across the state since that time.



