The N.V. Helping Hands 4-H Club celebrated National 4-H Week by picking up trash as part of the State of Nebraska’s Adopt-A-Highway program. The club members and parents met on Oct. 6 to pick up trash along Highway 50. Each year in the spring and the fall, club members remove trash one mile north of the Burr Spur for two miles. Members collect cans that they recycle and sack up bags of trash, all in an effort to keep Nebraska beautiful.



