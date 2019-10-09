Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

Here is the tentative stocking schedule of area lakes

Week of Oct. 7 – Bowling Lake, Lincoln – 400; Holmes Lake, Lincoln – 3,000; Optimist Lake, Auburn – 800; Stanton Lake, Fall City – 200; Pawnee City Lake – 300; Humboldt City Park Lake – 600

Week of Oct. 14 – Fontenelle Park Pond, Omaha – 1,200; Lake Halleck, Papillion – 1,200; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha – 6,500; Towl Park Pond, Omaha – 300; Hitchcock Park Pond, Omaha – 450

Week of Oct. 14 or Oct. 21 – Eugene T. Mahoney SP – 1,500

Week of Oct. 21 –Steinhart Park east pond, Nebraska City – 800; Weeping Water Pond – 1,500; Benson Park Pond, Omaha – 1,050

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.