ADEL - Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm has announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 City/School Election will be available to be voted in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office beginning on Oct. 7.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at 210 N 10th St., Adel, IA, during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available at the Auditor’s Office, on the Dallas County website at www.co.dallas.ia.us/government/auditor/elections, and the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov. Ballots returned through the mail must be postmarked by midnight, Nov. 4. The Auditor encourages those returning their ballots via the postal service to mail them before Nov. 1.

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 25.

For more information about the Nov. 5 City/School Election contact the Dallas County Auditor’s office at 515-993-6914 or at www.co.dallas.ia.us/government/auditor/elections.