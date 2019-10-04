The 2019 Perry High School Homecoming King and Queen are Sean Parnell and Hannah Peterson. The pair were crowned during a coronation ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the high school gym.

The homecoming court also included Chase Archer, Ever Tobar, Tony Burgos, Wilber Ramirez, Carly Herrera, Angela Hernandez, Magley Orellana and Jasmin Olmos.

A parade and community cookout were held earlier on Oct. 3. The events were rescheduled because of rainy weather on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Homecoming week will wrap up on Friday, Oct. 4. The Bluejays will take on the Webster City Lynx at 7 p.m. at Dewey Field. Halftime fireworks will be sponsored by the Class of 2020.

Keep watching for more homecoming coverage at www.theperrychief.com and in the Oct. 10 paper. To purchase photos, call the Perry Chief office at 515-465-4666.