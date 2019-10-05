The Nebraska Farm Bureau released the following statement in regard to the Trump administration's action on ethanol and biofuels.

“We appreciate President Trump and the administration taking progressive steps to address the concerns of Nebraska farmers regarding the promotion and further development of domestic ethanol and biofuels. The administration’s announcement that it will ensure the blending of 15 billion gallons of ethanol in our nation’s fuel supply by 2020 is welcome news in farm country and music to the ears of our farm families who rely on the biofuels industry as a critical market for our homegrown corn, soybeans, and other commodities. Equally important to the future of biofuels is the administration’s actions and commitment to create opportunities for moving U.S. biofuels into international markets as announced with this deal. We thank President Trump for his actions, Gov. Ricketts, as well as the Nebraska Congressional delegation, for helping get us to this point, especially Sen. Deb Fischer and Congressman Adrian Smith who have championed the need for action to provide certainty to farmers in this critical market.”

