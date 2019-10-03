Syracuse wrestling camp is just a little over a week away! Those who have not turned in a form are encouraged to fill it out and send it back. Any child thinking about wrestling is invited to come and try out the sport.



Camp starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.



Children who don't have wrestling shoes can attend wearing clean socks.



There will be a parents meeting at 10:15 a.m. in the high school choir room.



Registration for the 2019-2020 season will be after the parents meeting.



