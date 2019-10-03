Today, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced that, effective October 4, the speed limit will increase from 65 mph to 75 mph on Lincoln I-80 from the 27th Street exit (Exit 403) to the 56th Street exit (Exit 405).



According to Jeff Havlat, NDOT District 1 Maintenance Superintendent, “reduced speed” signs will be

removed and temporary new “speed limit” signs will be posted in the morning, followed by a speed limit “switch over” at noon. Permanent signs will be posted at a later date.



This change confirms NDOT’s commitment to evaluating our transportation system to ensure that it

meets driver safety expectations while ensuring an efficient system for the movement of people and

goods.



Motorists are reminded to buckle up, drive cautiously and observe the new posted speed limits.