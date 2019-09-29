Sewer separation project will present new challenges to contain odor from the Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The Burlington Wastewater Treatment Facility is located along the Mississippi River at the bottom of a bluff.

The bluff tends to protect the houses above the facility from the smell. However, when the wind is blowing just right, the smell can permeate the downtown.

“The smell is worse when facilities are on smaller water sources,” says Don Fittings, superintendent of the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

When it comes to what causes the smell, Fittings said the most influential thing is the amount of clean water running through the sanitary pipes. With about a third of Burlington’s sewers still combined, a significant amount of rainwater flows through the sewers and helps to lessen the bad smell.

However, when the sewer separation project is finished the smell from the facility will get worse.

The city is working on a project to fix the smell. The project would cover most of the vents of water with covers. The project is estimated to cost about $500,000, though the true cost won’t be known until bids come back.

As for the facility itself, cleaning Burlington’s wastewater isn’t an art, it's an exact science.

“It takes about two days for the water to move through,” said Fittings.

In Burlington, cleaning the wastewater is a multistep process using biological measures to make the wastewater from homes suitable for release into the Mississippi River.

But it hasn’t all been that way.

Back in the early days of the plant, which was built in the 1920s, it was a single step for part of the city. All of the city was added to the process in 1959. In the single step process material that does not dissolve was screened out. Then, once the inorganic material has been screened out, it is sent to another tank.

In this tank, the water was allowed to sit. Heavy material is allowed to settle to the bottom, light material floats to the top. What is left between is water that is then moved on to the next step.

Before the 1980s, this water would be treated with a disinfectant and pumped out to the river. However, in the early 1980s, the city included another step to the process.

This step involves the use of what Fittings called “superbugs.” These small organisms eat bacteria and other substances in the water that cannot be screen out through the first two methods.

The superbugs will then be moved with the water to a tank for separation. The water will float to the top and move to the next step of the process. The bugs will sink to the bottom and be taken back to the previous tanks.

The superbug population takes care of itself, reproducing at a rate that keeps up with any death of the bugs. But birds have figured out that small, easy prey continuously resides in the facility. As a result, birds hover around the tanks with the bugs and take turns eating the insects.

“You really have to keep an eye on the population,” Fittings said.

Some facilities have seen the population of superbugs drop overnight. When that happens, the water misses out on this key second step. Burlington has not had a severe problem, but it is something the facility keeps monitors.

As water makes its way through the treatment facility, lab workers run tests on the water. These tests record the quality of the water released from the plant.

One of the most important tests is for ammonia. Ammonia has been blamed for causing a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Federal regulators have become more strict on how much ammonia is released from treatment facilities.

Another key test is for the bacteria E. coli.

“E. coli is hard to kill, so if you kill the E. coli, you know you’re good,” Fittings explained.

The final step is for the water to be treated with chlorine. The goal is not to create chlorinated water like you would see in a swimming pool, but instead to kill off anything that might be left in the water.

The water slowly makes its way through a zig-zagged path, giving the chlorine time to clean the water. At the end of the zig-zagged path, the water is finally released back into the Mississippi River. A process that continues day and night.