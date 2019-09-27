Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested three people following two separate pursuits Thursday evening.

Thursday evening, NSP and the United States Marshals Service were attempting to locate a subject with multiple outstanding warrants in Platte County. At approximately 7:40 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle associated with the subject while patrolling in Columbus.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the subject fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but terminated the pursuit as the subject was driving recklessly through Columbus, which included running several red lights and passing other vehicles. Minutes later, troopers were able to locate the vehicle near the intersection of 205th avenue and 355th street, north of Columbus.

The driver was no longer in the vehicle and a perimeter was formed by NSP Troopers, Platte County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals. The Norfolk Police Department also assisted in locating the subject, who was found hiding in a cornfield. Davion Seizys, 28, of Columbus, was arrested for driving under revocation, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and several outstanding warrants from Platte County, which included possession of a controlled substance, domestic assault, false imprisonment, and disturbing the peace. Seizys was lodged in Platte County Jail.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Highway 75 south of Nebraska City. The vehicle fled, traveling north on Highway 75, west on Highway 2, and eventually south on County Road 50 before coming to a stop near County Road L and County Road 48. The passenger was immediately taken into custody, but the driver fled on foot.

Troopers later found the driver unconscious in an area of trees. He was removed from the area and transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus to be medically cleared. The driver, Shay Payne, 36, of Papillion, was then lodged in Otoe County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving, obstructing, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana – one ounce to one pound. The passenger, Kimberly Jones, 40, was lodged in Otoe County Jail for local warrants and possession of marijuana – one ounce to one pound.