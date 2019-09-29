This October, troopers across Nebraska may be wearing a new patch on their shoulder to support those fighting breast cancer.

For the second year, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is participating in the Pink Patch Project. The Pink Patch Project is an effort coordinated with law enforcement agencies across the country to raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer.

“Last year, we had a number of troopers across Nebraska decide to wear a pink patch to either honor a loved one or provide general support in this important fight,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re proud to be part of this effort and partner with a growing number of agencies across Nebraska that are taking part in the Pink Patch Project.”

This October, troopers will have the option to replace the standard NSP patch with a patch featuring the NSP logo in pink and black. NSP joins numerous other law enforcement agencies across Nebraska in wearing pink patches next month.

Pink NSP patches are also available for purchase by NSP civilian employees and members of the public. All proceeds from sales of the pink NSP patches will go to benefit research and treatment of breast cancer.

To purchase a pink NSP patch or the patch of another participating agency from Nebraska, visit this website: https://nepinkpatchproject.com/