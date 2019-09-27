Weather permitting, pavement work project will begin Sept. 30 on N-2, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Maintenance forces will be working on the highway doing pavement repairs starting just west of Palmyra on N-2 between Reference Post 474 to Reference Post 484, just east of Unadilla. During this project, repairs will be made in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times and the width

restriction will be 12 feet. The work is anticipated to take 10 days. Motorists may expect slight delays and are reminded to drive cautiously through highway work zones.